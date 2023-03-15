(Ad) Azercell keeps you connected online on social media during Novruz Holiday!

(Ad) Azercell keeps you connected online on social media during Novruz Holiday!

Leading mobile operator offers social network packages

On the eve of Novruz holiday Azercell presents the special data packs for active users of social media platforms.

The leading mobile operator now offers social network packs to use Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube streaming without spending the traffic of the main internet package. Azercell’s “GəncOL”, “Sərbəst”, “İstəSən” and monthly internet packages subscribers can benefit from this campaign until March 31, 2023.

Subscribers can activate the social network packs by sending the relevant keyword to 2525 or running the USSD code. It should be noted that the packages are valid during 30 days from the activation date and will not automatically renew.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC wishes happy Earth Tuesday and the upcoming Novruz Holiday to the people of Azerbaijan!

