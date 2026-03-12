Lufthansa temporarily suspends Dubai flights

Lufthansa said it will not resume flights to Dubai until at least March 28, extending disruptions to air travel in the Gulf amid the ongoing regional conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The announcement came a day after KLM Royal Dutch Airlines made a similar decision to suspend its Dubai services.

The suspension is part of wider aviation disruptions across the Gulf and the broader Middle East as the war affects regional airspace and operations. The situation has also contributed to a global rise in airfares as airlines reroute flights and adjust schedules.