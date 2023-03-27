(Ad) Azercell offers iPhone users the opportunity to test 5G

+ ↺ − 16 px

As an exclusive telecom partner of Apple Inc. in Azerbaijan, "Azercell Telecom" LLC has obtained 5G support for iPhones in the country

Azercell, the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to launch the fifth-generation technology in trial mode for the range of smartphones in December last year, is now collaborating with Apple to make 5G accessible on iPhones.

The tech giant, having completed Azercell's network quality validation as well as performance testing, pushed out 5G network software upgrades in Azerbaijan on March 28, 2023.

Azercell subscribers can now test 5G on iPhones in the entire area of Fountain Square using their existing data packages by dialling *595#YES.

The fifth-generation wireless network offers download rates of up to 1 Gbps, ultra-low latency, better dependability, vast network capacity, and advanced user experience.

Currently, 5G technology is mainly utilized by large industrial entities for remote equipment control or instant access to data from any distance. The deployment of a 5G network will significantly improve technology solutions for local businesses and domestic industries and open up new horizons for the end-to-end user experience.

Concerning the use cases for 5G at the consumer level, many promising innovations are being developed worldwide to unlock the value of the new technology in customers' everyday lives.

