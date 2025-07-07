Afghanistan signs MoUs to support returnees, IDPs, vulnerable families

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three leading aid agencies to support returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and vulnerable families, the ministry said in a statement on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, the signed MoUs are valued at over 2.6 million U.S. dollars and will benefit 285,529 individuals, as well as 2,400 returnees, IDPs, and vulnerable families.

The agencies will donate cash, distribute non-food items, create employment opportunities, and raise public awareness in 28 out of 34 provinces.

