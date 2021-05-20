News.az
News
Idps
Tag:
Idps
Afghanistan signs MoUs to support returnees, IDPs, vulnerable families
07 Jul 2025-20:07
Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to Khojaly
31 Jan 2025-13:29
Azerbaijan debuts draw among families back to homeland in liberated Shusha
30 Apr 2024-15:52
Azerbaijan to relocate 156 more families to city of Fuzuli
16 Apr 2024-08:10
IDPs will return to at least 20 settlements this year - Azerbaijani President
14 Feb 2024-17:57
Azerbaijan continues to relocate former IDPs to liberated Lachin
13 Jul 2023-05:17
Violation of the rights of IDPs is a war crime: UNHCR representative
07 Dec 2022-06:50
Armenia has several non-constructive approaches towards the implementation of trilateral statement: FM
10 Aug 2022-09:37
Azerbaijani gov’t working to ensure safe and dignified return of IDPs to liberated lands: MFA
06 Sep 2021-11:24
Number of IDPs worldwide rises to record high of 55 million
20 May 2021-20:17
