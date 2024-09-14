Albania's retail sales up 5.9 pct in Q2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Retail sales in Albania experienced robust year-on-year growth of 5.9 percent in the second quarter (Q2), the country's Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Seasoned adjusted sales volume increased by 2.0 percent compared with previous quarter.Booming tourist business is believed a major driving force behind rising retail trade volume, according to local media. About 4.5 million foreign visitors entered Albania in the first half of 2024, up 34 percent on an annual base, according to INSTAT.

