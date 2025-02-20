Alibaba tops expectations with strong Q3 revenue growth
Photo: Reuters
Alibaba Group Holding exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for third-quarter revenue, driven by robust year-end shopping sales and a successful strategy aimed at attracting cost-conscious consumers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The company reported revenue of 280.15 billion yuan ($38.58 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the 279.34 billion yuan expected by 17 analysts polled by LSEG.