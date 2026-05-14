Aeroflot set to resume Moscow-Dubai flights

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Aeroflot is resuming flights from Moscow to Dubai starting June 1, 2026, the carrier announced, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“Aeroflot will resume scheduled flights from Moscow to Dubai on June 1. Flights will operate once a day in June, and twice daily from July 1. Ticket sales are now open,” the company said in a statement.

The airline specified that the service will be operated using Boeing 737 aircraft configured in two classes: economy and business.

The resumption comes after the airspace of several Middle Eastern countries was closed in late February amid escalating regional tensions.

From April 16 to May 15, the Federal Air Transport Agency allowed flights to Israel between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. Moscow time. It also lifted its recommendation to suspend ticket sales for flights to the UAE and removed restrictions on the use of Iranian airspace.

In late April, Aeroflot CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky told TASS that the company would later decide on resuming UAE flights. The airline has since opened ticket sales for routes beginning June 1.

News.Az