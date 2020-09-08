Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeff Bezos is closer than ever to a historic title: the first person ever to be worth $200 billion.

On Tuesday, the shares of Amazon, which Bezos founded in 1994 and leads as chief executive, rose 1.2%—pushing Bezos’ net worth up by $2.2 billion, to a record $199.7 billion. Because he owns such a large percentage of the tech giant, even modest moves in the stock price can add or subtract billions from his fortune.

Since the pandemic shook the economy in mid-February, Amazon stock has risen by more than 55%, thanks to an increasing appetite for online shopping due to shelter-in-place orders. Bezos’ fortune has risen nearly $86 billion in just under 12 months. He was worth $114 billion on the 2019 Forbes 400 list of richest Americans, which used stock prices from early September 2019.

According to Forbes research, Bezos has donated about $360 million to charity. In 2018, his Bezos Day One Fund donated $97.5 million to two dozen organizations helping homeless families. On August 14, documents filed with the Securities Exchange Commission showed that Bezos gave 2,941 Amazon shares—worth $9.3 million at the time—to an undisclosed nonprofit.

