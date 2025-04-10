American Airlines flight returns to New York after unruly passenger incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

An American Airlines flight from New York to Milan was forced to turn back hours into the flight after passengers say there was a frightening incident on board with an unruly passenger.

The FAA is investigating the incident, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Flight 198 to Milan took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport around 7 p.m. Monday. Four hours into the journey, passengers say there was an announcement that the plane would be turning back to New York.

People on board said the disruption began when a man became irate after not receiving his preferred meal and being told he couldn't sit in an exit row with a baby. The situation quickly escalated.

"We kind of noticed a scuffle in the back. They were asking around if there were any police officers or Army members, or somebody who could help because there were no air marshals on," passenger Krystie Tomlinson said.

"They were telling everyone that there were technical issues on the plane, which is even scarier," passenger Michael Scigliano said.

The real reason became apparent when they noticed the commotion in the back of the plane.

"There was apparently somebody in the back, he was charging at the stewardesses. At some point, he charged past all of our seats and tried to barge into the pilot's cabin," Tomlinson said. "Apparently, the whole thing started because of a meal choice they didn't get. I guess they asked for it ahead of time. They never got exactly what they wanted. They also wanted to sit in an exit row. They had a baby with them, so they told them they couldn't and apparently those two things are what pushed the person over the edge."

"The guy was still in the back of the plane unprotected, unrestrained, which was a little bit scary considering we had a plane full of 300 people and there was no air marshal on board, and we've got this crazy man in the back," Scigliano said.

Passengers say they landed back in New York at 3 a.m. and then had to wait on the plane for the man to be escorted off by authorities.

"Oftentimes, these are mental health issues. We don't know all the things that the pilot knows. Maybe the pilot felt, given the circumstances of disruption and the safety of other passengers, it was best to go back," aviation trial attorney Robert Clifford said.

Passengers say they were relieved to be back on solid ground, but say they got no help from the airline.

"Back to New York at 3:30 in the morning. They offered us nothing," Scigliano said.

"I asked to use the American Airlines lounge to breastfeed and change. They said you can go in if you pay $79," Tomlinson said.

Passengers stayed in the airport overnight, and their rebooked flight finally took off around 11 a.m. Tuesday, 16 hours after they left on their original flight.

"American Airlines flight 198 with service from New York (JFK) to Milan (MXP) returned to JFK due to a disruptive passenger. The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we thank our customers for their understanding," the airline said in a statement.

The FAA says in 2024 it recorded more than 1,800 unruly passenger incidents.

A police source said the man was released without criminal charges.

News.Az