Yandex metrika counter

Amount of US military support to Ukraine announced

  • World
  • Share
Amount of US military support to Ukraine announced

The amount of US military support to Ukraine has been announced, Facebook page of the US Embassy in Kyiv shares, News.az reports.

"Since the start of Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine, President Joe Biden has announced 11 tranches of military support to Ukraine, with each package including what Ukrainians need to defend their country," the post reads.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      