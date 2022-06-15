Amount of US military support to Ukraine announced
The amount of US military support to Ukraine has been announced, Facebook page of the US Embassy in Kyiv shares, News.az reports.
"Since the start of Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine, President Joe Biden has announced 11 tranches of military support to Ukraine, with each package including what Ukrainians need to defend their country," the post reads.