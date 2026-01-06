News.az
News
Ukraine
Tag:
Ukraine
Türkiye repeats call for fair, lasting Ukraine peace at Paris talks
07 Jan 2026-23:24
Zelensky says he lacks clear security pledge from allies
07 Jan 2026-20:26
US declines to sign joint peacekeeping statement with Ukraine, Europe
07 Jan 2026-16:45
Ukrainian partisans destroy key communications tower in Kursk -
VIDEO
07 Jan 2026-11:12
Sweden offers Gripen jets to Ukraine if peace deal signed
07 Jan 2026-10:46
Fire at Russian oil depot after reported Ukrainian drone strike
07 Jan 2026-10:40
How the
Ukraine–Russia conflict
evolved over the past 24 hours
07 Jan 2026-10:40
UK, France agree on troop deployment in Ukraine after peace deal
07 Jan 2026-09:51
Witkoff says Trump "strongly" supports security protocols
07 Jan 2026-02:00
Ukraine sees Paris talks as key step toward stronger defense and security guarantees
06 Jan 2026-18:00
