Yandex metrika counter

Apple says Ads, Maps meet EU Digital Markets Act thresholds

  • Economics
  • Share
Apple says Ads, Maps meet EU Digital Markets Act thresholds
Photo: Reuters

Apple has informed the European Commission that its core services, Apple Ads and Apple Maps, meet the thresholds under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

 The Commission now has 45 working days to decide whether to designate Apple as a “gatekeeper,” which would require the company to comply with DMA rules within six months, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      