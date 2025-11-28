Apple says Ads, Maps meet EU Digital Markets Act thresholds
Photo: Reuters
Apple has informed the European Commission that its core services, Apple Ads and Apple Maps, meet the thresholds under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).
The Commission now has 45 working days to decide whether to designate Apple as a “gatekeeper,” which would require the company to comply with DMA rules within six months, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.