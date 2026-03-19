Bitcoin drops below $70,000 as crypto market weakens

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The price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, fell by more than 5% on Thursday, briefly slipping below the $70,000 mark amid broader market weakness.

During the day, Bitcoin traded between $69,510 and $74,279, before declining 5.16% to around $70,120 as of 11:00 GMT, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On a yearly basis, Bitcoin has lost approximately 15% of its value, while its decline since the start of the year has reached around 20%.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also recorded losses, dropping about 6% day-on-day to $2,170.

News.Az