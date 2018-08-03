Armenia asks Russia for new military loan
Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has not ruled out that the country may petition to Russia to get a new loan for purchasing arms.
But at the same time, while speaking to reporters, the minister did not say the approximate amount of this loan, and he informed that there were no talks on that topic yet, news.am reports.
News.Az