Armenia soldier found hanged in uncle’s home

Military serviceman Abas Sloyan was found hanged Monday in Hatsik village of Armenia’s Shirak Province.

Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the minister of defense of Armenia, confirmed this information.

The soldier was found hanged in his uncle’s home.

Sloyan had left for military service just 20 days ago, Hatsik prefect Karen Nersisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Abas Sloyan was Yazidi, and he was serving in Armavir Province.

