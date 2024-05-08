Azerbaijan in preparation to welcome COP29 guests: State Tourism Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations are underway to welcome the guests of COP29 scheduled for November this year in Baku, Kanan Gasimov, Head of Administration at Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the "Tourism Development" working group event hosted by the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings on the theme "Progress report on the 2023 Action Plan and forthcoming priorities," News.Az reports.Gasimov highlighted that COP29 boasts the highest participant turnout among all events.“Azerbaijan started the preparation process after receiving the right to host the event and is putting considerable efforts into holding COP29 along with other events it has held so far,” he emphasized.In light of the lack of complications around this subject, Gasimov voiced his optimism in the successful implementation of the involved measures.

News.Az