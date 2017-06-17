Armenian defense ministry vehicle overturns

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major accident occurred in Yerevan on June 17.

According to Shamshyan.com, "VAZ 2121" ("Niva") and "VAZ 21101" collided on the Bagratunyats street at approximately 08:20 am.



One person was taken to the hospital on the service car of the Military Police of the Armenian Defense Ministry.



It should be noted that Niva belonging to the Armenian Defense Ministry turned over as a result of the clash.

News.Az

