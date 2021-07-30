Yandex metrika counter

Armenian info on alleged downing of two Azerbaijani UAVs false: Defense Ministry

The information disseminated by the Armenian side that two unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani army were allegedly shot down over Basarkechar does not correspond to reality, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

This is another misinformation from the opposite side, the ministry noted.


