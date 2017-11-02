Armenian PM angry with journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is no need to ask endlessly the question of who will occupy the Prime Minister's post in April 2018."

Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan spoke at a press conference in the Cabinet of Ministers, Oxu.Az reported citing Sputnik.

It should be noted that in April 2018 a new president will take office in Armenia, whose powers will be greatly limited. All executive power will be assumed by the government headed by the Prime Minister.

"The question of who will take this position, and whether the current president, Serzh Sargsyan, can turn to it, was asked more than once. The answer is the same: the Republican Party of Armenia and its coalition partner ARF Dashnaktsutyun will determine the candidacy of the prime minister. Discussions have not been conducted yet," Karapetyan said.

News.Az

News.Az