Armenian punitive detachment for terror against Tatars established in Crimea

The police claims that Interpol announced the search for an Armenian terrorist Samvel, who attacked the People's Deputy Goncharenko and the peaceful Tatars.

The main administration of the National Police of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea states that Interpol is looking for the arrest and extradition of Armen Gamletovich Martoyan. But there is no corresponding message on the official website of Interpol, Yenicag.Ru reports citing Ukrainian media.

On its official website, the General Administration of the National Police of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea informs that Interpol announced the search for the head of one of the so-called "self-defense of Crimea" Armen Gamletovich Martoyan (nicknamed Samvel). He is suspected of beating citizens of Ukraine. The report says that Martoyan has a criminal proceeding under Art. 146 part 2 (illegal deprivation of liberty), Art. 296 p.4 (hooliganism with inflicting bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and he faces up to seven years in prison.

The website of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office says that at the beginning of March 2014 in Simferopol, the suspect together with other members of this formation inflicted bodily injuries on a Ukrainian citizen who supported Ukrainian soldiers and activists in the Crimea. From own sources of Censor.net it became known that it is an issue of the attack of Samvel's militants on the People's Deputy Alexei Goncharenko. Goncharenko on his Facebook page confirms that they are looking for Martoyan for attacking him.

However, it was not possible to find an appropriate message on the search for Armen Matoyan on the website of Interpol.

It should be noted that according to media reports, Armen Martoyan figured in blocking at the airport "Simferopol" People's Deputy Oleg Lyashko, beating the Kiev millionaire Gennady Balashov, Odessa deputy Alexei Goncharenko, journalist Osman Pashayev. He is 46 years old and is a graduate of the Military Command School in Kamyshinsk, Volgograd region.

Recall that after the annexation of the Crimea by Russia, Samvel and his detachment, consisting mainly of Armenians, were transferred to the Crimea. The detachment was set to intimidate and force the Crimean Tatars to move from the peninsula. The gang of Samvel acts at night, mainly in those settlements where the Tatars constitute the majority of the inhabitants.

According to Tatar activists, nocturnal attacks on Crimean Tatars' homes have recently become more frequent. Prominent people of the Tatar community receive anonymous letters and threatening calls. The situation in the peninsula is heating up.

