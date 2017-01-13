Armenians violate ceasefire 50 times using large-caliber machine guns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 50 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, in Chinari village of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

