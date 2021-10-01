Armenia's leadership must be brought to justice in international courts – Azerbaijani prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of Armenia must be brought to justice in international courts, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

He said the Prosecutor General's Office has already sent to the UN International Court a statement of claim in connection with the crimes committed by the leadership and servicemen of Armenia during the second Karabakh war.

Aliyev noted that the statement of claim was accepted and will be considered on October 18.

"In accordance with the requirement of procedural legislation, the crimes are documented. We have enough facts and evidence. This work was going on during the first Karabakh war. The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has a special investigative department that deals only with the investigation of crimes committed by Armenia against our country and its citizens. This department investigates cases and collects evidence," the prosecutor general added.

He also stressed that special commissions have been created to bring the leadership of Armenia to justice.

"The goal of the commissions is to bring to justice those who committed crimes and to have them pay compensation," Aliyev said.

News.Az