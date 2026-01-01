At least 10 killed in blast, fire at bar in Swiss ski resort

At least 10 killed in blast, fire at bar in Swiss ski resort

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others injured after an explosion followed by a fire tore through a bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve, police said Thursday.

Swiss police told Sky News the death toll has risen to at least 10, adding that around 10 others were injured, several of them seriously, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities said the incident is not being treated as terror-related, the outlet added.

The blast occurred at around 1.30 am local time (0030GMT) at the Le Constellation Bar and Lounge, a two-story venue that was hosting more than 100 people at the time, according to police officials, cited by Swiss outlet Blick.

😱Deadly fire at New Year’s party in #Switzerland — Mirror



A fire broke out at the #LeConstellation bar in the Crans-Montana resort during New Year’s celebrations. According to local media, there are fatalities and several injured.



The fire started around 1:30 a.m. local time,… pic.twitter.com/vozuqRxtNa — News.Az (@news_az) January 1, 2026

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, the outlet added. It cited a doctor saying dozens were injured.

Cantonal and municipal police, firefighters and emergency medical teams were deployed to the scene, with several helicopters assisting in rescue operations. Emergency response efforts are still ongoing.

Police said the area has been completely sealed off and a no-fly zone imposed to facilitate rescue operations.

A doctor with the Swiss air ambulance and rescue service told national broadcaster RTS that nearby hospitals are “overwhelmed with burn victims.”

Authorities have set up a helpline for families seeking information about people who were in the Valais resort overnight.

Meanwhile, unverified reports circulating on social media suggest the fire may have been triggered by pyrotechnic devices used during a concert at the venue. Police have not confirmed these claims.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday at 10 am local time (0900GMT), when authorities are expected to provide further details.

News.Az