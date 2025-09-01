At least 250 dead after earthquake strikes Eastern Afghanistan -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 250 people have been killed and more than 400 injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, according to local officials.

The quake hit near the Pakistan border at 11:47 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, at a depth of 14 km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

About 500 people died, over 1 thousand were injured in the #earthquake in #Afghanistan - RTA TV channel



According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 occurred in the area of ​​the city of #Jalalabad, not far from the border with Pakistan.



A… pic.twitter.com/JxA7GtafRe — News.Az (@news_az) September 1, 2025

Rescuers are working in several remote and mountainous districts. The health ministry said 30 people were killed in a single village, warning that the toll could rise as teams reach harder-to-access areas.

Hundreds of injured people have been taken to hospitals, officials confirmed. The region was also hit by a 4.5-magnitude aftershock about 20 minutes later, followed by another 5.2 quake.

Afghanistan has been struck by devastating earthquakes in recent years. In October 2023, a 6.3-magnitude quake killed at least 1,500 people, making it the country’s deadliest natural disaster in decades.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.

News.Az