At least 250 dead after earthquake strikes Eastern Afghanistan -VIDEO
At least 250 people have been killed and more than 400 injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, according to local officials.

The quake hit near the Pakistan border at 11:47 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, at a depth of 14 km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rescuers are working in several remote and mountainous districts. The health ministry said 30 people were killed in a single village, warning that the toll could rise as teams reach harder-to-access areas.

Hundreds of injured people have been taken to hospitals, officials confirmed. The region was also hit by a 4.5-magnitude aftershock about 20 minutes later, followed by another 5.2 quake.

Afghanistan has been struck by devastating earthquakes in recent years. In October 2023, a 6.3-magnitude quake killed at least 1,500 people, making it the country’s deadliest natural disaster in decades.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.


