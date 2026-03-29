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Pakistan
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Pakistan
Iran sets out 10-point plan to end war after battlefield gains
06 Apr 2026-21:58
Pakistan declines to confirm proposed Iran peace framework
06 Apr 2026-12:48
Kolkata Under Threat? Pakistan minister issues warning amid rising tensions
05 Apr 2026-10:07
Pakistan’s Punjab announces free public transport
04 Apr 2026-10:08
Pakistan economy grows 3.89 percent in Q2 FY2025-26 driven by industrial surge
02 Apr 2026-23:32
Azerbaijan hands over wanted Pakistani to Tajikistan
02 Apr 2026-18:56
8 countries condemn Israel death penalty law
02 Apr 2026-15:20
China and Pakistan propose five-point ceasefire plan for Iran war
31 Mar 2026-20:42
Unknown attackers blow up gas pipeline in southern Pakistan
30 Mar 2026-23:25
Top diplomat Dar:
Pakistan would be 'honored' to host US, Iran talks in ‘coming days’
29 Mar 2026-22:39
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Father jailed after starving child and drugging kids in 'house of horrors'
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