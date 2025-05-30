At least 4 killed, dozens injured in India firecracker factory blast - VIDEO

The blast resulted in the deaths of four migrant labourers and injured nearly 27 others, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Authorities are concerned that several more workers could still be trapped inside the factory.

"The blast occurred at a two-storey factory located on Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar Sahib's Lambi area. Late last night, a blast occurred at a firecracker factory. Almost 50 labourers work in the factory. Four bodies have been recovered and 27 injured have been admitted to the hospital", Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspal Singh said.

Following the explosion, emergency response teams, including police and medical personnel, were rushed to the site. The injured were transported to AIIMS Bathinda for treatment, while rescue efforts continue to locate those potentially trapped inside.