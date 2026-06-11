Elon Musk's SpaceX shatters records with $75 billion IPO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) has made history, raising a staggering $75 billion in its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO). The massive haul shatters previous global financial records, comfortably eclipsing Saudi Aramco’s historic 2019 listing to officially become the largest IPO ever recorded.

The rocket, satellite, and AI manufacturer priced its highly anticipated offering at $135 per share, selling 555.56 million shares. The deal values the aerospace giant at a mind-boggling $1.77 trillion. When trading begins on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX, SpaceX will immediately rank as the seventh most valuable public company in the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

With a $1.77 trillion market value, SpaceX will debut on Wall Street larger than established corporate titans like JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, and even Musk's own Tesla.

Wall Street insiders view the SpaceX listing as the catalyst for an upcoming wave of high-profile tech debuts. Investors eager for exposure to advanced technologies are already shifting their focus to the next heavyweights in line.

OpenAI: The creator of ChatGPT recently filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO. Looking to ride the ongoing artificial intelligence boom, the Sam Altman-led company is reportedly laying the groundwork for a public debut that could value the firm at up to $1 trillion.

Anthropic: The AI heavyweight behind the Claude chatbot also filed confidentially for its own stock market debut. Anthropic recently secured $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion, setting the stage for an intense Wall Street rivalry with OpenAI.

The SpaceX listing did not just break records—it also broke traditional Wall Street rules. Rather than following the standard route of quiet marketing and adjusting price ranges over several weeks, the company filed its pricing directly with the SEC in a "free-writing prospectus" while the markets were still actively trading.

Additionally, in an unusual twist for an institutional offering of this size, SpaceX reportedly reserved up to 30% of its shares for retail investors, offering everyday traders a massive slice of the historic space pie.

News.Az