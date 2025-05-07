Yandex metrika counter

At least 48 killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City

At least 48 killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City
Blood and scattered objects cover the floor of Gaza City's Thai restaurant following an Israeli strike on May 7, 2025. (Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

Local officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza report that Israeli airstrikes today killed at least 48 people at a school sheltering families displaced by the conflict, situated near a busy market and restaurant in Gaza City.

Medics say two strikes hit the Karama School in Tuffah, a suburb of Gaza City, killing 15. Later in the day, an Israeli strike near a restaurant and market in the city killed at least 33 people, including women and children, the reports say, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

The death tolls provided by Hamas, which do not differentiate between civilians and combatants, cannot be verified.

The IDF did not immediately comment, but generally says it targets Hamas terror infrastructure in the Strip, which is heavily embedded in the civilian population.


