Microsoft stock sees 25% decline year-to-date

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Microsoft (MSFT) shares have dropped over 25% since the beginning of the year, making it the worst-performing stock among the Magnificent Seven.

After a harsh market reaction to its fiscal second-quarter earnings, the stock has slid even further, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The decline is mainly driven by heavy AI infrastructure spending, competitive pressures, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. This article explores Microsoft’s ownership structure and what it may signal for investors, offering insight into the level of confidence and caution surrounding the tech giant.

For context, Microsoft develops software, cloud services, and AI solutions, including Windows, Office, Azure, and AI tools like Copilot, serving businesses and consumers worldwide.

Who owns Microsoft stock?

According to TipRanks’ Ownership Tool, public companies and individual investors own 39.26% of Microsoft. They are followed by mutual funds (21.87%), ETFs (21.76%), other institutional investors (17.09%), and insiders (0.03%).

A significant share of MSFT stock is held by public and institutional investors, reflecting broad market interest and confidence in the company. Meanwhile, low insider ownership is common for large, mature tech companies.

Breaking down Microsoft’s ownership structure

Looking closely at the top shareholders, Vanguard owns the highest stake in Microsoft at 8.34%, followed by Vanguard Index Funds with a 6.83% holding.

On the ETF side, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI -1.10% owns approximately 3.17% of Microsoft, while the Vanguard S&P 500 VOO -1.04% holds around 2.57%.

Moving to mutual funds, Vanguard Index Funds holds about 6.83% of Microsoft. Meanwhile, Fidelity Concord Street Trust owns 1.75% of the company.

Is Microsoft a good stock to buy now?

According to TipRanks, MSFT stock has received a Strong Buy consensus rating, with 33 Buys and three Holds assigned in the last three months. The average Microsoft stock price target is $583.68, suggesting a potential upside of 62% from the current level.

News.Az