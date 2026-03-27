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Russia announces ban on gasoline exports from April 1

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Russia announces ban on gasoline exports from April 1
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Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed the energy ministry on Friday to prepare a resolution banning gasoline exports starting April 1, according to the Russian government.

The state-run TASS news agency earlier reported that the ban ​would remain in place until July 31.

Novak ​said that turmoil in the global oil ⁠and oil products market, caused by the crisis ​in the Middle East, is leading to significant price ​fluctuations. At the same time, the high demand for Russian energy resources in foreign markets remains a positive ​factor, he added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Crude oil processing volumes remain ​at last year's level, ensuring a stable supply of oil ‌products, ⁠the government said in a statement.

Several regions in Russia and parts of Ukraine under Russian control were reporting gasoline shortages last year after ​Ukraine stepped up ​attacks ⁠on Russian oil refineries and amid a seasonal surge in fuel demand.

Russia ​has repeatedly imposed curbs on gasoline ​and diesel ⁠exports to rein in rising fuel prices and tackle shortages.

According to industry sources, the country exported ⁠nearly ​5 million metric tons ​of gasoline last year, or about 117,000 barrels per day.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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