Tiger Woods, top golfer, involved in Florida car crash
Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, according to ABC News, which cited the local sheriff's office.
His condition was not immediately clear, ABC News said, but they described the incident as a 'rollover crash', News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Woods has played a limited schedule since being involved in a car crash in February 2021.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
By Ulviyya Salmanli