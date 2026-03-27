Tiger Woods, top golfer, involved in Florida car crash

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Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, according to ABC News, which cited the local sheriff's office.

His condition was not ‌immediately clear, ABC News said, but they described the incident as a 'rollover crash', News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Woods ⁠has played ‌a limited schedule since being involved ⁠in ‌a car crash in February 2021.

The Martin County ⁠Sheriff's Office did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment.

News.Az