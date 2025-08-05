At least 50 missing after flash floods hit Himalayan town in India -VIDEO

More than 50 people are missing after flash floods swept through a village in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to NDTV, floodwaters surged down the mountains into Uttarkashi town, destroying homes and roads in a hamlet near the Himalayan foothills, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Local TV footage captured the dramatic scene, showing raging torrents of water smashing into the village and carrying away structures.

Authorities have warned of further risks, particularly in the Harshil area, where river levels continue to rise.

“There is likely to be damage due to increased water flow,” Uttarakhand police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), urging residents to stay away from riverbanks.

Uttarakhand, located in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, has become increasingly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides, with experts linking the surge in such disasters to climate change.

The rescue and relief operation is ongoing. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties, and weather conditions continue to pose challenges for search teams.

News.Az