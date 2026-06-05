Why was former Yerevan mayor Gagik Beglaryan arrested and what happens next?

Why was former Yerevan mayor Gagik Beglaryan arrested and what happens next?

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The arrest of former Yerevan mayor and ex-transport minister Gagik Beglaryan has once again placed corruption, political accountability, and anti-corruption reforms in Armenia under the spotlight.

Armenian authorities allege that the former senior official was involved in large-scale money laundering and abuse of office connected to his years in public service, News.az reports.

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Who is Gagik Beglaryan?

Gagik Beglaryan is a well known Armenian politician who served as mayor of Yerevan from 2009 to 2010 and later held the position of Minister of Transport and Communications. Before becoming mayor, he also headed Yerevan's central Kentron district administration.

For many years, Beglaryan was regarded as one of the most influential representatives of Armenia's former political establishment.

Why was Beglaryan arrested?

Armenian investigators say the arrest is linked to an ongoing criminal investigation involving allegations of:

Large scale money laundering

Abuse of official authority

Illegal acquisition and transfer of valuable assets

The arrest was reportedly carried out as part of a broader anti corruption investigation.

What are the main accusations against him?

According to investigators, Beglaryan is suspected of using his official position to facilitate the acquisition and transfer of numerous valuable properties.

Authorities claim that:

Dozens of properties were obtained through illegal schemes.

The assets were later transferred through various financial transactions.

The total value of the properties reached billions of drams.

The transactions may constitute money laundering and abuse of office.

Beglaryan has denied wrongdoing in previous investigations.

What properties are involved in the case?

Investigators allege that the case centers on numerous real estate assets connected to Yerevan and acquired during Beglaryan's time in public office.

Authorities say the properties were allegedly transferred through a network of transactions over several years. Some assets have reportedly been frozen pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

Is this the first criminal case against Beglaryan?

No.

Beglaryan has faced legal scrutiny before.

In previous years, Armenian authorities launched investigations into alleged embezzlement and abuse of power involving the former official. He was previously placed on a wanted list and later detained before being released under legal conditions.

The latest arrest relates to separate allegations involving money laundering and property transactions.

Why is the case attracting so much attention?

The case involves a former senior official who was part of Armenia's political elite before the country's 2018 political transformation.

Since then, Armenian authorities have repeatedly pledged to investigate alleged corruption involving former officials. As a result, any legal action against high profile figures attracts significant public and political attention.

Many observers view the case as a major test of Armenia's anti corruption campaign.

What role does Armenia's Anti Corruption Committee play?

The Anti Corruption Committee is one of Armenia's key investigative bodies responsible for examining corruption related crimes.

The institution has become increasingly active in recent years, investigating cases involving former government officials, local administrators, and business figures suspected of illicit enrichment or abuse of office.

Has any money or property already been recovered?

Investigators say certain assets have been identified and legal restrictions have been placed on a number of properties linked to the case.

Authorities argue that such measures are necessary to prevent the sale, transfer, or concealment of assets while the investigation continues.

Could Beglaryan face prison if convicted?

Yes.

If found guilty of charges such as money laundering and abuse of official authority, Beglaryan could face significant penalties under Armenian law.

However, no final court ruling has been issued, and the former official remains entitled to defend himself against the allegations.

Is the case politically motivated?

This remains one of the most debated aspects of the case.

Supporters of the government argue that investigations into former officials demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability.

Critics, however, often question whether some cases involving former political figures contain political elements.

Armenian authorities insist that the investigation is based on evidence gathered through legal procedures.

How does the arrest fit into Armenia's broader political landscape?

The arrest comes at a time of continuing political polarization in Armenia.

The country remains divided over issues including governance, corruption, security policy, relations with neighboring states, and the direction of foreign policy.

Legal proceedings against former officials have become a recurring feature of Armenia's political environment since 2018.

What happens next?

The case is expected to move through several stages, including:

Court hearings

Examination of financial records

Review of property ownership documents

Witness testimony

Judicial evaluation of evidence

Prosecutors will seek to prove the allegations, while Beglaryan's defense team will attempt to challenge the evidence presented against him.

Why is this case important?

Beyond the fate of one former official, the case is seen as an important test of Armenia's judicial system and anti corruption institutions.

Observers will closely watch whether the proceedings are conducted transparently, whether evidence is presented convincingly, and whether the courts are able to reach a decision free from political influence.

The outcome could have significant implications for public trust in Armenia's anti corruption efforts and the country's broader political development.

News.Az