US issues Mexico travel advisory ahead of 2026 World Cup

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The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico has issued new travel guidance for Mexico ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, News.Az reports, citing People.

The World Cup will be held across 16 cities spanning the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and is expected to draw more than 5.5 million visitors to Mexico alone, according to the advisory.

In its latest statements, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates are urging American citizens planning to travel to Mexico to exercise increased caution during their trips.

The advisory specifically highlights road travel risks for those intending to drive into the country. It states:

"If you plan to drive to Mexico for FIFA World Cup 2026, do your research to avoid dangerous pitfalls that Americans have faced on Mexican roads. Please review the Travel Advisory information for each state along your route carefully to understand the risks you may face on the roads," the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico wrote in its guidance.

"Check your bags and clothing pockets before travel if you regularly use items prohibited in Mexico. Bringing in banned items can result in serious penalties even if accidental," the guidance continued. Prohibited items include weapons and ammunition, e-cigarettes and vaping liquids, and illegal drugs.

The 2026 World Cup will officially kick off Thursday, June 11, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The cities of Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey will all host a total of 13 matches during the tournament. Monterrey and Mexico City are located in areas under the State Department's Level 2 travel warning, which comes with a recommendation to "exercise increased caution."

Guadalajara, located in the state of Jalisco, is classified under the higher Level 3 warning, coming with a recommendation for Americans to "reconsider travel" there due to the risk of violence from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs and criminal organizations.

"In Guadalajara, battles between criminal groups have happened in tourist areas," guidance issued May 29 warned. "Shootings between these groups have injured or killed innocent bystanders. U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents have been kidnapped."

Despite this, the State Department has placed no restrictions on travel to the Guadalajara metropolitan area and Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist city in the state of Jalisco that draws nearly 1.6 million U.S. tourists every year.

Several Mexican states are listed under the highest Level 4 advisory, which comes with a "do not travel" warning, including Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas.

“The U.S. government has limited ability to help in many parts of Mexico, a large country in which conditions can vary widely from state to state and even within a state,” the State Department warned.

"Emergency services are limited or unavailable in remote or rural areas. If you encounter a road checkpoint, you should comply. Fleeing or ignoring instructions can lead to you being hurt or killed."

The guidance further encouraged travelers to sign up for the free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) when traveling to Mexico or any other country, which provides security information and risk assessments for travelers going abroad.

News.Az