Buffy and Ted Lasso star Anthony Head dies at 72

Head found international fame as Rupert Giles in hit supernatural teen show Buffy in the late 1990s, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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He went on to have a recurring role in sketch show Little Britain as the prime minister, he played king Uther Pendragon in the BBC's Merlin, and appeared as former football club owner Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso.

"He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family," his daughters Emily and Daisy said.

His daughters' statement said "it is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father".

"It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many."

They also said they knew "how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in", adding that he "loved his job very much" and "always considered himself incredibly lucky". Getty Images / Actresses Daisy Head and Emily Head with their father Anthony at a film screening in 2013

From Nescafe to Ted Lasso: Anthony Head's life in pictures