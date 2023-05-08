At least 7 killed after driver runs over pedestrians in Texas

At least 7 killed after driver runs over pedestrians in Texas

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven people were killed and six others injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday, according to US media.

“The driver has been arrested and charged, but investigations are ongoing,” Fox News quoted Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department as saying.

Authorities are yet to share details about the identity of the driver who is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital and is under 24-hour supervision, according to Fox News.

The incident occurred outside Brownsville's Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the community.

News.Az