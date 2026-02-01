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Texas
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Texas
Texas lawmaker quits after revealing affair with aide who died by suicide
15 Apr 2026-02:14
SpaceX installs chip equipment in Texas facility
10 Apr 2026-12:16
Ben 10, NBA Youngboy affiliate, shot in Houston
09 Apr 2026-12:21
US crude premiums reach record highs with Asia and Europe competing
06 Apr 2026-19:47
Oil prices climb 5% as negotiations unfold
26 Mar 2026-17:59
Microsoft to rent Texas AI data center abandoned by Oracle
24 Mar 2026-20:57
Chuck Norris, action icon and ‘Walker Texas Ranger’ star, dies at 86
20 Mar 2026-18:07
Oil nears $110 after strike on major gas field
18 Mar 2026-22:23
Samsung reveals timeline for Tesla chip production
18 Mar 2026-10:24
Trump reveals massive $300 billion refinery project in Texas
11 Mar 2026-02:16
Latest News
Indonesia, France step up defense industry, energy cooperation
ASML lifts 2026 outlook as AI demand surges
Ishkhan Verdyan: Armenia–Azerbaijan dialogue enters new phase - INTERVIEW
Dodgers rally late to hand Mets seventh straight loss
Gemini’s smartest feature goes wide but misses several countries
'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular hospitalized for suspected overdose in Miami
Josh D’Amaro marks first major move as Disney CEO with 1,000 job cuts
Blazers stun Suns to clinch West’s No. 7 seed
Massive 70+ vehicle pileup shuts I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel -
VIDEO/PHOTO
Hyundai partners DEEPX for AI-powered robots
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