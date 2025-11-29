At least one dead as Typhoon Koto strikes Vietnam

A man in Lam Dong province died when his basket boat capsized amid high waves. Strong gusts and rough seas also caused another boat to overturn in Khanh Hoa province, leaving three people missing, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Economic losses are estimated at over 5.6 billion Vietnamese dong (around 224,000 U.S. dollars), with local authorities continuing to assess the damage.

As of Saturday morning, 68 flights operated by Vietnamese airlines had altered routes to avoid hazardous weather caused by Typhoon Koto.

The typhoon’s eye was forecast to be about 330 km east of coastal areas from Gia Lai to Dak Lak provinces, moving at a slow speed of 3 to 5 km per hour.