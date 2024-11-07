Australia eyes landmark legislation banning social media use for children under 16

Australia’s government has announced plans to introduce "world-leading" legislation aimed at banning children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the proposed laws, to be tabled in parliament next week, were aimed at mitigating the "harm" social media was inflicting on Australian children, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "This one is for the mums and dads... They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back," he said.While many of the details are yet to be debated, the government said the ban will not apply to young people already on social media.There will be no exemptions on the age limit for children who have consent from their parents. The government says that the onus will be on social media platforms to show they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access.Albanese said there would be no penalties for users, and that it would be up to Australia's online regulator - the eSafety Commissioner - to enforce the laws.The legislation would come into force 12 months after it passes and be subject to a review after it's in place.While most experts agree that social media platforms can harm the mental health of adolescents, many are split over the efficacy of trying to outlaw them all together.Some experts argue that bans only delay young people's exposure to apps such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, instead of teaching them how to navigate complex online spaces.Previous attempts at restricting access, including by the European Union, have failed or found the implementation challenging given that there are tools which can circumvent age-verification requirements.

