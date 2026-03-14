News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
12.2°C
54°F
Feels like:
10.9°C
10.9°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Tiktok
Tag:
Tiktok
Starmer calls for end to endless social media scrolling
13 Apr 2026-15:45
Elon Musk appears to join TikTok and Instagram
13 Apr 2026-09:50
Why is TikTok investing in a data center in Finland?
08 Apr 2026-17:07
TikTok to build second €1B data centre in Finland
08 Apr 2026-09:05
‘They’ll just hack the system’: why Europeans doubt social media bans for kids will work.
03 Apr 2026-10:36
Cameo partners with TikTok to boost popularity
01 Apr 2026-21:56
France may ban TikTok, Snapchat for under-15s
31 Mar 2026-15:35
Indonesia warns Meta, Google over youth social media
31 Mar 2026-13:55
New Disney CEO outlines path in AI era
18 Mar 2026-14:46
ByteDance halts AI video model launch over copyright
14 Mar 2026-21:22
Latest News
US works with Gulf allies to track Iran-linked bank accounts
Turkish convoy crosses into Iran in solidarity visit -
VIDEO
Russian strike on Dnipro kills 5, injures 27
China’s Geely targets Japanese dominance with new hybrid tech
Stellantis Q1 shipments rise 12% to 1.4 million vehicles
Oil fluctuates as US-Iran talks and Hormuz blockade weigh
Araghchi reiterates Iran’s support for Lebanon’s “resistance” in call with Turkish FM
Kering shares fall after Gucci sales drop 8%
Over 100 ancient bamboo slips make public debut at Nanchang exhibition
Vedanta plant horror: Boiler blast at India’s Chhattisgarh kills 10, injures 40 -
VIDEO/PHOTO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31