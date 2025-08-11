Australia to recognize Palestinian state next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has affirmed a plan to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the move will happen at the UN General Assembly and after it received commitments from the Palestinian Authority, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza," he said on Monday.

Since Saturday, five people have died as a result of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza, bringing the total number to 217 deaths, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

It also said that in total more than 61,000 people have been killed as a result of Israel's military campaign since 2023.

Albanese said the decision was made after his government received commitments from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Hamas would play no role in any future state.

He added that his decision comes after conversations with his counterparts in the UK, France, new Zealand, and Japan over the past fortnight.

