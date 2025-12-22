Australian PM apologises after Bondi attack, pushes hate laws

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised to the Jewish community following the deadly Bondi Beach attack and called for tougher laws against hate speech and extremist violence.

Speaking one week after the attack, which killed 15 people during a Hanukkah ceremony, Albanese said he felt a deep sense of responsibility and pledged stronger protections for Jewish Australians and their right to practise their faith safely, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities are treating the December 14 attack as terrorism, saying the suspects were inspired by ISIL. One suspect was killed by police, while the second has been charged with multiple offences, including murder and terrorism. Investigators say the attack was planned over several months.

Albanese urged bipartisan support for creating tougher penalties for hate preaching and warned against allowing extremists to divide Australian society.

In response to the attack, New South Wales authorities have proposed stricter gun laws, limits on firearm ownership, and a ban on displaying terrorist symbols. The reforms are expected to pass parliament this week.

