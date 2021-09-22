AZAL Pilot Training Center replenished with modern flight simulator (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new simulator complex for Embraer E-190 aircraft has been installed at the Pilot Training Center of “Azerbaijan Airlines”.

The new simulator complex will allow the pilots of the flag carrier of Azerbaijan to receive training in our country without going abroad.

To install the simulator complex at the National Aviation Academy, a new building for the Simulator Complex was built in accordance with the latest requirements for international pilot training centers.

The manufacturer of the simulator complex is the well-known American manufacturer - FlightSafety International.

The agreement on the purchase of this simulator was signed in Baku on December 16, 2019 by the President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, and the Rector of the National Aviation Academy, Academician Arif Pashayev, from the Azerbaijani side, and by the Executive Drector for Simulation Products and Services, Mr. John C. Van Maren, and Sales Director, Mr. Philiipe Delfour, from the FlightSafety International side.

After being installed in the NAA, the new FS1000 Embraer E190-E1 Level D Full Flight Simulator was successfully certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) confirming its compliance with level D - the highest for simulators.

During the certification process, EASA conducted more than 170 tests on quality and flight procedures. Compatibility with real aircraft was tested for all simulator systems.

Pilots of Azerbaijan’s as well as of foreign airlines will be trained at this complex.

Flight on the EMB190-100 simulator fully reproduces the cockpit, flight dynamics and visibility of the environment with maximum realism. Upon successful completion of the training this shall allow pilots to obtain a license for a new type of aircraft or undergo retraining.

The AZAL Pilot Training Center has been operating since 2010. It consists of departments for theoretical and practical training. Every year, the theoretical training department ensures participation of more than 7000 civil aviation specialists in more than 300 advanced training courses. The practical training department operates flight simulators for Airbus A319/320, Boeing 757/767, ATR-42/72, as well as Mi-8AMT helicopter, which are essential for the acquisition and maintenance of professional piloting skills.

