Azerbaijan aims to ensure sustainable economic development of its liberated territories – deputy minister

Azerbaijan aims to ensure long-term inclusive and sustainable economic development of its liberated territories, the country’s deputy minister of economy, Elnur Aliyev, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on “Sustainable Development Goals and New Urban Agenda as a Leading Force for Post-Conflict Recovery and Reconstruction” in Aghdam city, News.Az reports.

“In accordance with the long-term inclusive development model of Azerbaijan, the main goal is to create a modern production infrastructure in the liberated territories, attract investments aimed at introducing modern technologies, and effectively realize the potential of the region,” Aliyev said.

The deputy minister noted that for this purpose, all conditions for entrepreneurs have been created in the industrial parks created in the liberated territories.

