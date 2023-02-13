Azerbaijan aims to increase specific weight of technological industry to 15 percent by 2026 - KOBIA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Israel is a leader in cyber security, financial technologies (fintech) and digital healthcare. In this regard, strengthening innovation-related cooperation can make a significant contribution to the deepening of economic integration between our countries, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said at an Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Mammadov emphasized that the development of innovative entrepreneurship was reflected in the strategic action plan of the Government of Azerbaijan.

“By 2026, Azerbaijan aims to increase the specific weight of the high and medium-high technology industry in the total added value to 15 percent,” he added.

News.Az