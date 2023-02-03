Azerbaijan and ACWA Power signed cooperation documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 9th Ministerial Meeting and the Green Energy Advisory Council 1st Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, the “Implementation Agreement relating to an Offshore Wind Power Project with capacity up to 1.5 GW in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the “Implementation Agreement relating to an Onshore Wind Project with capacity of up to 1 GW in the Republic of Azerbaijan", and the “Memorandum of Understanding in relation to development of a Battery Energy Storage System in the Republic of Azerbaijan” between the Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were signed, News.az reports.

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said: "From today onwards, our partnership with ACWA Power is expanding through projects on wind power plants with a total capacity of 2.5 GW and the creation of battery energy storage systems for the first time in our country. These projects are further contributions to the implementation of the state policy on the development of Azerbaijan as a country of "green growth" and supplier of green energy. Our joint activity with ACWA Power is of importance for reducing carbon emissions and accelerating the energy transition, as well as ensuring new capacities for the planned green energy corridor from the Caspian to Europe".

“Azerbaijan continues to maintain an upward trajectory towards a cleaner, more sustainable future under the guidance of its wise and forward-thinking leadership. At ACWA Power we greatly value our relationship with our Azerbaijani partners and with the signing of the new agreements today, we are excited to expand our role in accelerating the nation’s energy transformation” said Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power.

It should be noted that cooperation is currently underway with ACWA Power on the construction of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant.

News.Az