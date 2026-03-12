Lord Sear, legendary Shade 45 DJ, dies at 53

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us,” read a tribute posted on Sear’s Instagram page, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

“Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep.”

No additional details about the circumstances of his death were provided.

Lord Sear built a lasting presence in hip-hop culture beginning in the 1990s through his association with the group Kurious and his work on the influential underground program The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show.

He also toured internationally during Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, which took place intermittently in the early 2000s, further cementing his role in the hip-hop community.

He lent his voice to the fictional Game FM station in the "Grand Theft Auto III" video games, and can be heard in the intro to Big Pun's 2000 album "Yeeeah Baby," according to Billboard.

For the past 20 years, he's been a DJ and radio personality on Shade 45, SiriusXM's hip-hop station created by Eminem in 2004.