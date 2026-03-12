Fresh wave of attacks across Gulf states Thursday morning - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gulf countries have been intercepting new waves of Iranian drones and missiles early Thursday morning, with attacks on oil facilities and tankers, News.Az reports.

Iraq: Video geolocated by CNN shows smoke rising from the Erbil International Airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Earlier, two foreign oil tankers were attacked by Iranian drones in Iraq’s territorial waters. At least one person was killed and 38 others rescued. Iran claimed responsibility, saying an underwater drone attack blew up the tankers.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said it had intercepted and destroyed more than 20 drones in the eastern parts of the country, home to the kingdom’s oil fields.

Source: Social Media

Bahrain said Iranian attacks targeted fuel tanks at a facility in the kingdom’s northern Muharraq Governorate. The interior ministry warned residents in four nearby towns and villages to remain in their homes and close their windows to avoid the effects from smoke and fire.

The United Arab Emirates said its air defenses were responding to “incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.” Dubai’s government media office said a drone fell on a building in the vicinity of Creek Harbour and a minor fire was brought under control.

Kuwait’s armed forces said its air defenses were also responding to “hostile missile and drone threats.”

News.Az