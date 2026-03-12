Anthropic seeks court order against Pentagon blacklist

In a filing submitted Wednesday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Anthropic argued that the decision by the United States Department of Defense would cause the company “irreparable harm,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The artificial intelligence firm is seeking a stay of the designation under a broader federal law governing national security and supply-chain risks until the court completes its review.

Anthropic has also filed a separate lawsuit in a California federal court in an effort to prevent the Pentagon from placing the company on a national security blacklist.