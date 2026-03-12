Yandex metrika counter

Anthropic seeks court order against Pentagon blacklist

  • Economics
  • Share
Anthropic seeks court order against Pentagon blacklist
Source: Reuters

Anthropic has asked a U.S. appeals court to suspend the Pentagon’s designation of the company as a supply-chain risk while the case undergoes judicial review.

In a filing submitted Wednesday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Anthropic argued that the decision by the United States Department of Defense would cause the company “irreparable harm,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The artificial intelligence firm is seeking a stay of the designation under a broader federal law governing national security and supply-chain risks until the court completes its review.

Anthropic has also filed a separate lawsuit in a California federal court in an effort to prevent the Pentagon from placing the company on a national security blacklist.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      